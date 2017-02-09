MacOS Beta code points to new Kaby Lake models

by Curtis Moldrich  |  Thursday 9 February 2017
New MacBook Pro models with updated Intel Kaby Lake processors could be on the way.

It seems as if the lovely - but extremely expensive – new MacBook Pro was released only yesterday, but we’re now hearing more and more about new versions of Apple’s flagship laptop. Earlier this month, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple will release new Kaby Lake models of the MacBook Pro this year, and new code in the latest version of MacOS backs up his prediction.

According to MacRumors, Apple blog  Pike's Universum has uncovered several bits of code in the macOS 10.12.4 beta that seem to point toward new laptops. The code refers to three new motherboards that don’t exist in any MacBook Pros at the moment, but use the same power management as the current models' identifiers in the OS code, all of which do not correspond to any existing models.

According to the Pike’s Universum blog, we should see the following upgrades when WWDC rolls around:

13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar

Intel Core i5-6360U 2.0 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.1 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 540 (15W)

Will be replaced by the:

Intel Core i5-7260U 2.2GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.4 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (15W)

Intel Core i7-6660U 2.4 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.4 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 540 (15W)

Will be replaced by the:

Intel Core i7-7660U 2.5 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.0 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (15W)

 

new_macbook_pro_touchbar_release_date_rumours_launch_event

13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar 

Intel Core i5-6360U 2.0 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.1 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 540 (15W)  Will be replaced by the:  Intel Core i5-7260U 2.2GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.4 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (15W) 

Intel Core i7-6660U 2.4 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.4 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 540 (15W)  Will be replaced by the:  Intel Core i7-7660U 2.5 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.0 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (15W) 

13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 

Intel Core i5-6267U 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.3 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W)  Will be replaced by the:  Intel Core i5-7267U 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W) 

Intel Core i5-6287U 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W)  Will be replaced by the:  Intel Core i5-7287U 3.3 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.7 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W) 

Intel Core i7-6567U 3.3 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.6 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W)  Will be replaced by the:  Intel Core i7-7567U 3.5 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.0 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W) 

15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 

Intel Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W)  Will be replaced by the:  Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.8 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W) 

Intel Core i7-6820HQ 2.7 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.6 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W)  Will be replaced by the:  Intel Core i7-7820HQ 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.9 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W) 

Intel Core i7-6920HQ 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.8 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W)  Will be replaced by the:  Intel Core i7-7920HQ 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.1 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W)

