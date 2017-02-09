Apple 'ramping up' iPhone 8 production

by Joe Curtis  |  Thursday 9 February 2017  | Comment Now
Report - Apple will start iPhone 8 production earlier than usual.

Production of the iPhone 8 might begin sooner than predicted, with Apple suppliers due to start building it in June, according to research.

However, this may not lead to an earlier release date than Apple's usual September slot, BlueFin Research Partners said, in data reported in Tech Trader Daily.

The group said: "The most intriguing data points that we have uncovered suggests that AAPL is ramping the next generation iPhones earlier than historical norms, although we have no indication that there has been any change in release plans for the iPhone 8."

BlueFin's sources in Apple's supply chain said the "focus remains on the tremendous anticipation for a iPhone 8/X super cycle intertwined with some mid-year transition hurdles."

Its data points to a 300% increase in iPhone 8 builds this June, expected to amount to nine million units.

Apple might be trying to build on the success of the iPhone 7, which boosted iPhone sales to a record high, by meeting anticipated higher demand for the new model.

See more about:  apple  |  iphone 8  |  production
 
 

