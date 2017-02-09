Spora ransomware may offer better customer service than your ISP

by Robert Abel  |  Thursday 9 February 2017  | Comment Now
Bleeping Computer noticed advancements in the ransomware whose customer service would give your cable provider a run for its money.

Aside from features that allow the malware to work offline and a payment portal which uses credits to manage Bitcoin fees, researchers said Spora continues to sets itself apart from similar threats by offering solid customer support, according to a 6 February blog post.

Researchers spotted Spora operators focusing heavily on their brand image by offering a real time chat window where victims can get in contact with operators and by working with victims, offering extended and deleted payment deadlines, discounts, and even free decryptions in exchange for “good reviews.”  

An independent researcher going by the moniker "MalwareHunter" described the malware's support as “more user-friendly and helpful than the customer support service provided by many tech companies today,” according to the blog.

Researchers added that the threat actors were very attentive not to escalate conversations with angry victims, always providing appropriate and timely responses to any inquiries.

All with the intention of building trust in their service as some threat actors have been known to stiff out on decrypting files after a victim has paid their ransom. And while its numbers haven't reached those of Cerber or Locky, researchers said they are slowly climbing. 

