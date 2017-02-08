Twitter takes further steps to boost improve user safety

Twitter today announced a new range of measures aimed at protecting its more than 300 million users.

The changed revolved around three key areas. Firstly, identifying and tracking suspended users in order to stop them from making new accounts; then a new Safe Search function (much like Google's) that removes blocked accounts from search, as well as 'sensitive results'.

Finally, Twitter plans to work toward identifying abusive tweets and collapsing them out of sight.

You can learn more about the upcoming changes on Twitter's blog.