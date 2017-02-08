FBI pressing Google to hand over US customer data stashed on foreign servers

Google is being pressured to hand over data to the FBI that is has stored on a foreign server, according to a report on ZDNet.

The order on Friday from US Judge Thomas Rueter, in Philadelphia, requests that Google comply with FBI search warrants necessitating the retrieval of customer data stashed on servers overseas.

The FBI desires the emails for its investigations into a domestic fraud court case. The judge claimed that the transfer of email files from servers located abroad to US soil inferred "no meaningful interference" with the suspects' "possessory interest." Rather, the judge said the files are needed so they could be examined by FBI agents locally. The move did not qualify as a seizure, he said.

"Though the retrieval of the electronic data by Google from its multiple data centres abroad has the potential for an invasion of privacy, the actual infringement of privacy occurs at the time of disclosure in the United States," Judge Rueter stated in his statement.

However, privacy advocates are riled, and have precedence for their argument that the transfer is an invasion of privacy. On 14 July of last year, Microsoft triumphed in court in a similar case, when authorities sought customer data held on servers stored overseas. It took a few years of legal haggles, but the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant won its argument, which led to sighs of relief from a number of tech and media companies, privacy activists and such privacy advocate groups as the American Civil Liberties Union and US Chamber of Commerce. Cheers were muffled in October, however, when the Department of Justice (DoJ) sought to reopen the case, but the proceedings were shut down at the beginning of the new year.

The statute in question in both cases is the Stored Communications Act, which places some boundaries on the extent of the disclosure of wire and electronic stored information managed by internet service providers (ISPs), but which many argue is an outdated law.

The two judges involved in the separate cases are coming down on opposite sides of the ruling: In New York, the judge involved in Microsoft's case ruled that the "act was not designed to apply outside of the US". Meanwhile, the judge in the Google case appears to be leaning the other way. The Mountain View, California-based search giant released a statement over the weekend asserting that the magistrate in its case had "departed from precedent," and promised to appeal the decision.

"We will continue to push back on overbroad warrants," Google added.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com