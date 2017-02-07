The next Atari device will be... a smartwatch?

The next Atari device will be... a smartwatch?

But don't worry, the new Gameband Atari Edition is still all about fun.

"A Smartwatch. Built for Gamers. February 8th."

That's about the most we know about Atari's next release, though from the page furniture on the teaser site, we can glean a little but more. 

The Gameband - whose Kickstarter launches in a couple of days - will have an Atari Edition, and apparently a Terreria Edition. The images suggests there'll be a range of watchbands, and the email blast promises a "powerful smartwatch, like no other."

And the small print also suggest a Minecraft Edition is in the works. But we'll know more when Feb 8 rolls around in the US.

