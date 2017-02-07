The next Atari device will be... a smartwatch?

"A Smartwatch. Built for Gamers. February 8th."

That's about the most we know about Atari's next release, though from the page furniture on the teaser site, we can glean a little but more.

The Gameband - whose Kickstarter launches in a couple of days - will have an Atari Edition, and apparently a Terreria Edition. The images suggests there'll be a range of watchbands, and the email blast promises a "powerful smartwatch, like no other."

And the small print also suggest a Minecraft Edition is in the works. But we'll know more when Feb 8 rolls around in the US.