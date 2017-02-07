Google could be stopping Pixel XL production soon

by Vaughn Highfield  |  Tuesday 7 February 2017  | Comment Now
Google could be stopping Pixel XL production soon

Canadian phone network claims that Google has started to kill off its flagship phone.

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL could well be on the way out, less than six months after their October release. Google’s critically well-received flagship smartphone has always had some issues in regards to stock, but a new report from Softpedia suggests that Google is already preparing to halt production on its HTC-made smartphones after Canadian Telus customers were informed that it would no longer be receiving new Pixel or Pixel XL units from Google.

In an email sent to its customers, the Canadian phone network claimed it had been notified by Google about Pixel shortages, saying: “Please be advised that we have received notice today that Google will be ceasing production of [its] Google Pixel line and we will not be receiving further inventory of this phone.” Telus then warned customers that it would therefore “not be able to fulfil your order for the selected product”.

Google, on the other hand, says everything is alive and well on the Pixel production line. In a statement to 9to5Google, the company simply explained it away as an issue of stock shortage. “We’re really excited by the demand for the Pixel XL in Canada,” a Google spokesperson said. “Telus is currently out of stock of the Pixel XL. We’re working with our partners to restock inventory across our retail channels and we can confirm that production of the Pixel has not stopped.”

 

Telus has so far been the only retailer to claim that Google has wound down production of its Pixel XL smartphone, but it could be a sign of things to come. That’s not to say that Google is lying – as 9to5Google points out, Telus states that Google “will be” ceasing production, not that it has ceased production – but could be a sign that Google is setting itself up for the next wave of Pixel phones.

Still, it’s unlikely Google is going to announce anything Pixel-phone-related at MWC this year, so it’s a tad early to start getting excited about the next Google flagship phone.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  google  |  pixel xl
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

15 weird wars we want to see represented in game form 

15 weird wars we want to see represented in game form

 
The phone bed is the most ludicrous product you'll see today 

The phone bed is the most ludicrous product you'll see today

 
SpaceX promises internet for all, with a little help from 4,425 satellites 

SpaceX promises internet for all, with a little help from 4,425 satellites

 
Apple&#8217;s fancy new Mac book is $US199 

Apple’s fancy new Mac book is $US199

 
Silicon Valley wants California to leave the USA after Trump win 

Silicon Valley wants California to leave the USA after Trump win

 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Huawei P10: Renders show a front fingerprint scanner

NEWS

Huawei P10: Renders show a front fingerprint scanner

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Review: Google Pixel & Google Pixel XL

REVIEW

Review: Google Pixel & Google Pixel XL

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

The classic Blackberry is back - and it's coming in February

NEWS

The classic Blackberry is back - and it's coming in February

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 - what we know and what we want to see

NEWS

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 - what we know and what we want to see

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Apple will soon let you track down those pesky runaway AirPods

NEWS

Apple will soon let you track down those pesky runaway AirPods

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

LG G6: Everything we know so far

FEATURE

LG G6: Everything we know so far

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will take a little longer to get to market

NEWS

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will take a little longer to get to market

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Samsung&#8217;s Final Word: The Galaxy Note 7 failed due to battery failures and rushed manufacturing

NEWS

Samsung’s Final Word: The Galaxy Note 7 failed due to battery failures and rushed manufacturing

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Huawei Mate 9 available in Australia next month

NEWS

Huawei Mate 9 available in Australia next month

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Review: Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

REVIEW

Review: Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 