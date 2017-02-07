Palit drops the noise with new GeForce GTX1050 Ti KalmX

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 7 February 2017  | Comment Now
Palit drops the noise with new GeForce GTX1050 Ti KalmX

Very small, and very quiet, Palit's new GPU is perfectly passive.

Palit has just launched a new line of GPUs under the KalmX moniker, though for now it only consists of one card. That one card, however, is pretty neat.

The GeForce GTX1050 Ti KalmX boasts a completely passive cooler, meaning no noisy fan. The card's cooler consists of two nickel-plated heat pipes attached to an array of nickel-plated cooling fins, all attached to a solid copper base. It also needs no external power, making it perfect for small PC builds.

About the only downside - aside from the fact that you'll not be playing top-end AAA games at massive resolutions - is that its' a dual-slot card, thanks to the sizable cooling solution.

Palit's being quiet about pricing and availability, but it shouldn't too long, or too expensive.

 

Related Articles
See more about:  geforce gtx1050 ti kalmx  |  palit  |  silent  |  small form factor  |  video card
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 