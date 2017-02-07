David Beckham's emails hacked and released after ransom refusal

David Beckham's emails were held hostage by hackers, according to UK newspaper the Daily Mirror. The 41-year-old football superstar's representatives reportedly refused to pay a ransom of €1 million and, as a result, had a number of emails published on Friday, initially by website Football Leaks and then by a number of European newspapers.

The ‘Beckileaks' came as part of a breach on sports and entertainment agency, Doyen Global, which has worked with a variety of leading sports stars such as Usain Bolt and Xavi Hernandez.

In total, 18.6 million emails on Doyen email servers were apparently accessed in 2015 and 2016 before the Beckham emails were handed over to and published by three European newspapers: Der Spiegel, L'Equipe and El Mundo.

Doyen Sports, a subsidiary of Doyen Global, was apparently approached by someone last year using the name ‘Artem Lovuzov'. Lovuzov said that the leak was ‘a lot bigger than you imagine', before asking for between €500,000 and €1 million for all the information to be destroyed.

When no payment was received, Lovuzov apparently leaked to website Football Leaks which published the emails on Friday. .

The hack did not apparently target Beckham specifically, but was the result of a fishing expedition.

The emails supposedly contain embarrassing revelations about the former footballer. Chief among the details released is how Beckham hoped that his millions in donations to charities such as UNICEF might secure him a knighthood. Several expletive-laden messages reveal his ire at not being granted an honour, while Welsh opera singer, Katherine Jenkins was granted an OBE.

A Beckham's spokesperson has told press that the emails have been doctored and taken out of context to give a “deliberately inaccurate picture”.

SC contacted Doyen for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com