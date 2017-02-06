Hacker publicly releases 900GB of data stolen from Cellebrite

A hacker claiming responsibility for last month's Cellebrite 900GB breach has allegedly published a trove of files from the Israeli mobile firm.

The files supposedly relate to Android and BlackBerry devices, and older iPhones. It is suspected some of the files may have been copied from publicly available phone cracking tools.

The hacker says this demonstrates that hacking tools, even when made by legitimate companies, will inevitably find their way to the public.

"The debate around backdoors is not going to go away, rather, its is almost certainly going to get more intense as we lurch toward a more authoritarian society," the hacker told Motherboard in an online chat.

"It's important to demonstrate that when you create these tools, they will make it out. History should make that clear," they continued.

The anonymous hacker claimed to have taken the newly released data from a remote Cellebrite server, and said they had extracted the files from UFED images.

They told Motherboard that the files were encrypted, which was likely in an attempt to protect Cellebrite's intellectual property, but that they managed to bypass the protections.

Cellebrite is an Israeli company which specialises in extracting data from mobile phones for law enforcement agencies.

In early 2016, the Department of Justice and Apple entered into a legal battle as Apple refused to build a custom operating system that would allow law enforcement to look into the iPhone of of the San Bernardino shooter, Syed Farook.

There were concerns at the time that, if such an operating system was created, it could leak and become public.

The US Department of Justice tried to legally compel Apple to open the phone. Apple still refused and the FBI allegedly contracted Cellebrite to carry out the task for them.

A spokesperson for Cellebrite told Motherboard in an email: "The files referenced here are part of the distribution package of our application and are available to our customers. They do not include any source code."

