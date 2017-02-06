RTx Sydney brings indie games to the forefront

With Kojima as the key guest, Sydney hosted the latest iteration of the Rooster Teeth Expo (RTX) this weekend just past. The event served as a chance for attendees to experience some key upcoming releases, including some of the most promising and unique indie titles making their way soon to consoles and computers.

Think of the Children

Think of the Children was perhaps the most deliciously twisted title on display. An isometric multiplayer game that began life at a game jam, this title has up to four players grappling, yelling, and generally cleaning up deadly messes before they turn ugly. Adopting the role of dedicated parents, players have to keep a small group of little tykes happy and, well… alive. With obstacles like sandpits seemingly filled with quicksand, exploding barbeques, dangerous roads, and shark infested waters, achieving this is a matter of prioritising resources and making snap decisions.

Think of the Children is a harrowing affair that is sure to fray the nerves of parents, teachers, childcare workers, and really anyone else that has ever had to prevent children from hurting themselves. It has a wicked sense of humour about it, which ranges from the animations to the random children’s names (saving little Nigel Farage from being hit by a car is an odd experience). Think of the Children is expected to be available for Steam, appropriately enough, around Mothers' Day 2017. Versions for Linux and Mac are expected to follow, with console versions being possible next year.

Gunscape

Another game that attracted a lot of attention at the conference was Gunscape. Made by Blowfish Studios, it's a game that allows players to customise and share their own levels. The multiplayer battles on display at RTX drew on the likes of Doom, Quake, and even Goldeneye for inspiration, with plenty of familiar weapons including the BFG, rocket launchers, and throwing knives. Gunscape is currently available on Steam, Xbox One and PS4.

Painters Unite

Painters Unite is an isometric multiplayer shooter that is bound to draw comparisons to the Splatoon series. Having been in development since 2010, the game actually predates Nintendo’s series and has a main conceit that differs: namely the ability to forcibly recruit players whom you have painted your team’s colour. Drawing on the familiar PC button layout for shooters, it also handles rather differently. Painters Unite has been Greenlit on Steam.

Death Squared

Continuing the theme of multiplayer games, SMG Studio’s Death Squared is a cooperative puzzle game. It requires two players to work closely together for the sake of survival while moving coloured boxes around unique obstacle courses. With each player only able to move the boxes that correspond to their character’s colour, they must strategise how to use their individual abilities in a coordinated way. To this extent, it is reminiscent of the Playstation 3 cooperative puzzle game Ibb and Obb. Death Squared attracted a sizable audience to its RTX booth, which, as pictures show, was one of the most spectacular at the show. It is slated for release on Steam, PS4, and Xbox One in “early 2017”.

Blind

Moving from fun multiplayer titles to a single player game that preys on the fear of isolation, Blind is an Occulus Rift title designed by Italy’s Tiny Bull Studios. It features a sight-impaired protagonist trapped in a creepy, darkened mansion. Players make their way through the house, drawing on an echo feature similar to Daredevil’s radar sense to ‘see’ objects immediately in front of and around them, while picking up objects to solve puzzles. Built using Unity, the game is quite visually appealing, drawing on its limited vision and creepy soundtrack to establish atmosphere. Although there was one fatal, game-crashing bug during the day we saw it in action, the game appeared to be progressing well and drew one of the longest lines on the second day. Blind is expected to launch on Occulus later this year.