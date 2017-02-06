Ryzen processor line-up leaked

Well here's a tasty drop of information on AMD's new Ryzen processor lineup, courtesy of Chinese website Coolaler.com. The site has somehow gotten hold of the full lineup of AMD's new Ryzen processors, and it looks to be a complete range of 17 CPUs.

Of course, despite being widely reported, you may want to take this news with a grain of salt, as the site has since deleted the post in question. Still, many other sites managed to translate and grab the lineup.

The R7, R5, and R3 processors seem to line up quite nicely against Intel's Core i range, even down to mimicking the model numbers. AMD's always been fond of clever naming shenanigans, though this one may be its most blatant attempt at matching its main competitor in the CPU space. Still, it also makes it pretty clear where each part stands.

There's still no word on pricing, or exactly what sets the Pro parts apart from the rest of the range; the X parts are clearly competitors to Intel's K SKU processors, so are likely unlocked part perfect for overclockers.

We should know more closer to the processor's March release.