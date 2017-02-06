With Shimano’s new bike camera, your heart’s in the director’s chair

by Fraser Macdonald  |  Monday 6 February 2017  | Comment Now
With Shimano&#8217;s new bike camera, your heart&#8217;s in the director&#8217;s chair

Sensor triggered recording bypasses your brain and eyes.

The CM-2000, from cycle component superpower Shimano, can be set to begin (and end) recording based on various sensor criteria including heart rate, power, cadence or, via a smartphone app, GPS speed.

Your brain, for all it’s eye-based advantage, is prone to forgetting to get you to press the record button, being mostly concerned with “Don’t hit that jump!” internal screaming. Stupid brain.

The latest GoPros and Garmin Virbs can be voice activated, if your throat isn’t paralysed by the thought of impending bike/ground interface events. And some of them have 4K recording, whereas the Shimano maxes out at 1440p/30fps. The also-4K TomTom Bandit, meanwhile, has action-sensing accelerometers – they don’t trigger the footage but they do drop tags for easier (hospital bed) editing.

But if you’re a keen cyclist, that uses ANT+ power, cadence or heart rate sensors, and is prone to forgetting to hit the ‘go’ button before a gnarly section, the Shimano’s going to be worth a look. It can use a GoPro style mount, by the way. And it also has a neat little foamy baffle to try and reduce wind noise through the microphone.

Global pricing is yet to be announced, but suggested US prices are pegged at $US349, which puts the CM-2000 square into top-end GoPro money. There will be a slightly scrimpier version, the CM-1100 at $US299, but that doesn’t have the Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. And no right-thinking Stuffer ever buys the thing-without-Bluetooth. It’s just not right.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  action cameras  |  cycling  |  shimano
 
 

More in Photography & Video (1 of 10 articles)

Review: The Leica Sofort is a hip instamatic

REVIEW

Review: The Leica Sofort is a hip instamatic

More in Photography & Video (2 of 10 articles)

Review: Fujifilm X-T2 - worth ditching your DSLR for!

REVIEW

Review: Fujifilm X-T2 - worth ditching your DSLR for!

More in Photography & Video (3 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Leica M10 is updated, but still retro-cool

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Leica M10 is updated, but still retro-cool

More in Photography & Video (4 of 10 articles)

Review: ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS Wide-Angle Kit

REVIEW

Review: ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS Wide-Angle Kit

More in Photography & Video (5 of 10 articles)

The Minox ACX 300 is a GoPro for extreme scrimpers

NEWS

The Minox ACX 300 is a GoPro for extreme scrimpers

More in Photography & Video (6 of 10 articles)

Leica&#8217;s M10 is slimmer and snappier

NEWS

Leica’s M10 is slimmer and snappier

More in Photography & Video (7 of 10 articles)

Hands-On Preview: Fujifilm X-100F

FEATURE

Hands-On Preview: Fujifilm X-100F

More in Photography & Video (8 of 10 articles)

The Fujifilm X-T20 looks like the camera bargain of the year

NEWS

The Fujifilm X-T20 looks like the camera bargain of the year

More in Photography & Video (9 of 10 articles)

Zoom raider: Panasonic&#8217;s new camera packs a long reach

NEWS

Zoom raider: Panasonic’s new camera packs a long reach

More in Photography & Video (10 of 10 articles)

This wearable camera can level out an increasingly wonky world

NEWS

This wearable camera can level out an increasingly wonky world

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 