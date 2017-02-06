The world's best athletes could be wearing bits of old smartphone in 2020

Have you always wanted to see your old iPhone 3GS around the neck of an Olympian? Well, that creepy ambition of yours could be realised in 2020, as Japan has launched a programme to try and collect eight tons of metal to manufacturer some 5,000 Olympic medals – and they're turning to electronic waste to source the materials.

To that end, the Olympic committee is asking members of the public to donate old phones and appliances, with collection boxes being put down in offices and stores from April this year. The aim is to try and collect 40kg of gold, 4,920kg of silver and 2,944kg of bronze. This, the organisers say, will be enough to make the 5,000 medals to put around the necks of successful Olympians and Paralympians.

In case you're curious, back in 2014 the EU's environment commissioner said you could get 1 gram of gold from 41 smartphones. A single iPhone contains around 0.034g of gold and 0.34g of silver. However you cut it, we're going to need a lot of these boxes.

In any case, it's a good strategy. E-waste is a huge problem – and while harvesting the precious metals from dead handsets isn't going to come close to solving that crisis, it's objectively good news that such a high profile public body is promoting the benefits of recycling – even if we're unlikely to see copper, platinum and palladium medals any time soon.

Moreover, it indicates that the Olympic organisers are fulfilling recommendations they made three years ago. The Olympic Agenda 2020 clearly states that the powers that be should “develop a sustainability strategy to enable potential and actual Olympic Games organisers to integrate and implement sustainability measures that encompass economic, social and environmental spheres in all stages of their project.

US Gold medal holder Ashton Eaton said, “When an athlete at Tokyo wins a medal, the weight of it will not be from the gold, silver, or bronze; it will be the weight of a nation. The awesomeness of this project makes me want to come out of retirement and compete for one.”

Subduing my inherent envy that someone three years younger than me is already retired, it's hard not to share the enthusiasm for the project. Hopefully the drive will be successful, and Japan will source the eight tons of metal required to forge all the medals before the games kick off on 24 July 2020.