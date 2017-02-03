FIFA 18: The Journey will return in the next slice of EA footballing fun

FIFA 18 may be some way off, but the first feature has been announced.

Many raised eyebrows when FIFA 17 went all Telltale Games on us and introduced a story mode that concentrated as much on managing the media and off-the-pitch feuds as on kicking the pig’s bladder into the onion bag. Despite this, the experiment was a big success, and EA has confirmed that The Journey will be returning for a second season in FIFA 18.

The news came via EA’s Andrew Wilson, who claimed that more than ten million people have played The Journey to date. This means that the company will “bring players back to The Journey with season two.” The second season will feature new characters and new storylines, he added, which makes sense, because the same characters with the same storylines would be the same damned game.

This is great news. The Journey was weird but oh-so-wonderful. There’s plenty of room for improvement in season two, however, as I wrote at the time:

“It was fairly bluntly written at times (the storyline was signposted so clearly that any upcoming twists were visible from space), but my main bugbear was that the mode was so obsessed with getting you to its pre-scripted final chapter, it wouldn’t let you create your own fairy-tale moments. It had low points, sure, but they were only low points in the same way that Disney films warn of “mild peril” in the ratings box: mild turbulence on the way to the guaranteed happy ending payout. The mode, ultimately, was awkwardly held between the tension of being your story to make while rigidly forcing you to stay on rails until you reached the ending it had planned for you all along.”

If they can work towards fixing these issues, I’m very confident that the game mode can easily top the ten million plays it made on its debut in FIFA 17. And if you’re reading this, EA, here’s my advice from an ex-games producer:

“There are a million potential stories of footballers to tell, from the journeyman bouncing from club to club, to the faded pro getting his last outing before hanging up his boots. From workhorse centre-halfs to pacey supersub wingers. I want EA to tell all these stories, but – and it’s a big but – I want them to simply build the framework and leave the finer detail to the fans.”

EA, you have my email address. I will happily talk your ear off about this.