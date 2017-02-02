AMD confirms Ryzen and Vega release schedule

While Bethesda may have accidentally released the official name of AMD's new GPU, codenamed Vega, yesterday, overnight AMD itself confirmed the release window for the new graphics card, as well as its new Ryzen CPUs.

The dates were revealed in an earnings call. Forbes reports that AMD CEO Lisa Su revealed an early March release date for the Ryzen parts, and that there would be more than enough stock of the new CPUs from day one of the release.

Su also added that Vega GPUs will be a second quarter release - so sometime in April, May, or June.