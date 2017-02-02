Trump postpones signing of executive order on cyber-security

President Trump on Tuesday was scheduled to put his signature to an executive order calling for an assessment of the United States' cyber-security capabilities and weaknesses, according to a report from Reuters. However, by the end of the day he put off signing for undisclosed reasons.

When he does sign, the move will likely designate a number of reviews of the nation's posture regarding both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities.

On announcing the order at the White House, Trump pledged to "hold my Cabinet secretaries and agency heads accountable, totally accountable, for the cyber security of their organisations."

A draft of the order was published by the Washington Post on 27 January, stating: "The United States is committed to: ensuring the long-term strength of the nation in cyberspace; preserving the ability of the U.S. to decisively shape cyberspace relative to other international, state, and non-state actors; employing the full spectrum of our capabilities to defend U.S. interests in cyberspace; and identifying, disrupting and defeating malicious cyber actors."

Audits of the cyber preparedness of a number of US federal agencies will be initiated with the intention of determining how best to strengthen defences in the nation's critical infrastructure and the fed's efforts to attract and train personnel with technical skills.

Additionally, the order is expected to solicit strategies to aid the private sector in improving security implementations.

The order is expected to also initiate an audit of the cyber capabilities of several federal agencies, seek input on how to improve protections for critical infrastructure, and review government efforts to attract and train a technically sophisticated workforce.

The order would also seek ways to give the private sector incentives to adopt strong security measures.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com