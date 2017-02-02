Upgrade Australia 5.0 is on its way!

Good news, PC hardware and gaming fans - we've got a date for Upgrade Australia 5.0!

We'll be hitting the Caulfield campus of Monash University on the 3rd of May this year.

As usual it'll be a night full of cutting edge PC hardware, virtual reality shenanigans, incredible technology demos, the latest and greatest games, amazing prizes, and - most likely - me getting up on stage and throwing stuff at people. I mean, come on, it's a tradition. And there'll be the usual food and drink, on us.

We'll be announcing our partners and more details of the night as we get closer to the date, and registrations will open in a couple of weeks, but put the 3rd of May in your diary now - it's going to be a great night!

And to see what past Upgrade events have been like, check out the Upgrade Australia hub!