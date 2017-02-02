NBN Watch: When reality and transparency is the enemy of marketing

The evolution of NBN Co from a transparent, publicly funded, engineering-heavy telecommunications utility to PR-heavy, marketing-driven, closed shop was steady and swift. It began almost immediately after the Coalition won the election in 2012, as then communications Minister Turnbull launched his many reviews. As the new policy regime began to drift through the organisation, so did the gloss. NBN Co became “nbn™”, the website changed from a nice mix of technical information and guides to a Telstra or Optus-esque mess of marketing jargon and stock images, complete with a hard demolition of its once open API.

There are dozens of PR staff on Twitter who attempt to hide or dispute hard truths about the NBN when published by journalists. Almost nothing they don’t carefully announce is available on the record – even information that isn’t politically sensitive and mostly well-known on communications message boards – which allows the company to completely control the narrative. Even getting basic information about your own connection is next to impossible – where once there was a three-year plan that contained locations, dates and the likely technology that was going to be installed, there is now nothing.

Sure, they’ll give you information on the various parts of the mix, but searching for your residence either brings up a fat lot of nothing, or a rough month and a very general “type” (Fixed Line or Wireless) in regards to your connection. If your build is commencing, there is no one you can call about when someone will be out at your house, or if they will be digging up your lawn, or attaching things to your walls. In my own personal situation, someone came out, lead some fibre to my garage through existing conduit and then left it there – this was three months ago.

Hiding the type of connection being offered helps NBN hide from accountability. Much of its connection equipment is built, coloured and labelled in the same way, making it difficult for people who aren’t tech savvy to understand what they have once it’s there. If you aren’t aware of what you are getting or what you have until you have it, it is much more difficult to complain or request a different product, or raise complaints with your MP, or NBN itself.

Then there are speeds. NBN’s recent rebranding of its own speed profiles to the laughingly basic “nbn 25/nbn50/nbn100” is almost condescending in its lack of transparency. What are the upload speeds? Every single other telco once clearly defined what speeds you could expect to get on their networks. NBN’s change has not made it easier, instead, obfuscating the values removes the ability of customers to complain about substandard performance.

For example – if I purchased a service that claimed to offer 100mbps down and 40mbps up and this was not being provided, I have a clear benchmark to compare against. But if my service is called “NBN 50”, that could mean practically anything. You could be getting 21mbps/1mbps and they could claim that “50” is more of a guiding principle, and that it only relates to downloads. Or that “50” is an aggregate. This also assists NBN retailers to gain valuable cover to skimp on their CVC bandwidth. The site conveniently does not explain the restrictions of each technology, outside of fine print that babbles on about how different factors affect speed.

This full circle PR nightmare is then completed via spending money on advertising that, almost comically, imagines an Australia where everyone has superfast broadband. The NBN is a now a feeling, rather than a network, a “possibility” of a “brighter future”. It conveniently fails to mention when these businesses, schools and households will have their access, if it will deliver the speeds promised to make much of this minority report nonsense possible and, most importantly, if the network will be able to keep up with further growth and demand for data and speeds. Hell, one of the businesses in the ad isn’t even connected yet.

All this feeds into the narrative that NBN is a private company, when it is very much not, and is only accountable and accessible to the government, not taxpayers. It’s no surprise that its CEO used to work for Vodafone, because the company now looks, feels and acts like Telstra or Optus. That NBN is playing the Telstra Wholesale card in refusing to deal directly with end users even during the build stages is straight out of that playbook, when they have a right to know when and how equipment being installed on their property will be completed.

Taxpayers don’t want the NBN to be slick. They don’t want Telstra style ads that carry on about “the magic of technology”. They want a government utility that is open, honest, and communicative. They want to talk to someone about their options and what they should expect. They want an API that allows third parties to track the build and keep their government accountable. They want clear instructions on how to lodge complaints about wholesale service quality, rather than being pushed into their RSP’s support queue. They want clear graphs and figures on network performance, average speeds and heat maps.

Turtling behind a glossy border wall may very well get NBN to the end of its construction phase deadline in 2020. But it won’t hide it from the likely scrutiny of a future government, as it pours over the hidden failures and exposes them as evidence of a failed administration. It also won’t save it from reality, as more and more Australians are switched over, sooner or later the chickens will come home to roost.