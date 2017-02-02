Google Tango project turns real-world rooms into VR havens

Thursday 2 February 2017  | Comment Now
Google Tango project turns real-world rooms into VR havens

Virtual reality app creates VR worlds from scans of your own home.

Researchers at MIT's Fluid Interfaces Group have developed an app capable of procedurally generating virtual spaces, based on 3D scans of real-world spaces using Google's Project Tango.

Cue opening of dystopian novel. A man walks down the hallway of the abandoned hospital he has been squatting in since the downfall of Western civilization. There is rat dropping in the corner, and the walls are sticky with bodily fluids, but instead of this abject squalor the man's VR headset shows him a field of prancing deer.

As you can see from the above video, things aren't all that grim. The Oasis project uses Google's augmented reality Tango platform to scan a local environment, and then transform this 3D map into a procedurally generated VR world.

 

The idea is that you scan a room or a portion of corridor using a Tango-powered phone. The layout of the space's floor and walls are then used as the basis for a virtual environment, which can be viewed by putting the same phone into a VR headset.

So far the researchers have made four environments: the aforementioned bucolic paradise; an island surrounded by shipwrecks; a hellish lava flow; and a metallic platform floating in space. As well as walls, furniture can apparently be visualised as rocks or ponds, so you don't trip up over your own sofa.

According to UploadVR, chairs can also be scanned in real-time, so they can be factored into the virtual space. You'd need to have strong faith in the system not to make a minor mistake when positioning the VR chair, but if you're looking for a chance to sit down in the middle of a deserted island, the app has you covered.

As well as providing a virtual means of escape, the makers of the app hint at Oasis' potential to be used to create new forms of storytelling: “Oasis can be used, for example, to create storyspaces where friends and family can remotely participate in a session of storytelling around the campfire,” the project's description reads.

“The freedom to move around and interact with the virtual world allows for a new form of storytelling when combined with traditional narration techniques like vocalisation, movement, and gestures. We call this human-in-the-loop-storytelling, distinguishing it from current VR storytelling experiences where the software system is the storyteller.”

It's not clear how multiple users would remotely participate in shared sessions – or that they would even want to given how much emphasis the project places on location-specific spaces – but Oasis does hint at a future for VR where physical and digital objects are combined.

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  google  |  virtual reality
 
 

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (1 of 10 articles)

Google Tango project turns real-world rooms into VR havens

NEWS

Google Tango project turns real-world rooms into VR havens

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (2 of 10 articles)

Confront death with this out-of-body VR experience

NEWS

Confront death with this out-of-body VR experience

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (3 of 10 articles)

Bodies in virtual places: An interview with artist Elliot Dodd

NEWS

Bodies in virtual places: An interview with artist Elliot Dodd

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (4 of 10 articles)

Sennheiser&#8217;s Ambeo headphones put directional surround sound in your ears

NEWS

Sennheiser’s Ambeo headphones put directional surround sound in your ears

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (5 of 10 articles)

Interview: Lenovo's VP of Global Marketing, Lenovo PC & Smart Device Business Group, Dilip Bhatia

FEATURE

Interview: Lenovo's VP of Global Marketing, Lenovo PC & Smart Device Business Group, Dilip Bhatia

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (6 of 10 articles)

HTC Vive Tracker lets you bring any real-world object into VR

NEWS

HTC Vive Tracker lets you bring any real-world object into VR

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (7 of 10 articles)

HTC Vive's wireless TPCast peripheral gets a release date

NEWS

HTC Vive's wireless TPCast peripheral gets a release date

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (8 of 10 articles)

Google, HTC, Oculus, Samsung, Sony team up to create the Global VR Association

NEWS

Google, HTC, Oculus, Samsung, Sony team up to create the Global VR Association

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (9 of 10 articles)

I've seen the future of augmented reality, and it's called HoloPortal

NEWS

I've seen the future of augmented reality, and it's called HoloPortal

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (10 of 10 articles)

Review: Oculus Touch gets you hands on in virtual worlds

REVIEW

Review: Oculus Touch gets you hands on in virtual worlds

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 