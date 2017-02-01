Canon's new Pixma Endurance G4600 uses refillable ink tanks

If you've been wondering when Canon would get around to finally completing its Endurance line-up of printers, you'll be pleased to know that the new Pixma Endurance G4600 is the last of the line.

It's an odd thing for Canon to point out, but here we are.

The G4600 boasts up to A4 borderless printing, remote printing from Instagram, Facebook, and Google Drive, and wi-fi & cloud connectivity. It has a 2in LCD screen, four refillable ink tanks capable of producing 7000 colour and 6000 black and white pages, and a 20-sheet auto document feeder for scanning long documents.

The G4600 is available mid-February at Officeworks, and retails for $559.