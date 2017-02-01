Bethesda accidentally outs AMD's RX 490 GPU

Well, it's not the most well-kept secret in the world, but it's now more or less official. AMD's next GPU release will be the RC 490, with 8GB of (most likely) high bandwidth memory.

Embarrassingly, Bethesda outed the official moniker and RAM count while announcing the PC hardware requirements for the Fallout 4 High Resolution Texture Pack. The post on the official Bethesda blog has since been amended - we can only imagine the hurried phone-calls that took - but Guru3D grabbed a screenshot before the change.