Piaggio’s cargo robot makes dogs obsolete

by Mark Wilson  |  Wednesday 1 February 2017  | Comment Now
An auto-following pet that can carry our shopping? Sign us up...

The Piaggio Gita has no fur, no fear of hairdryers, and no desire to do anything other than follow you around and carry stuff. It’s more like the Sony Aibo’s mule relative. Or a coolbox crossed with 'Follow Me' drone. In other words, all the loyalty of a mutt, but with storage space instead of a pathological need to be loved.

The Gita (pronounced ‘jee-ta’) can lug up to 18kg of goods around at a top speed of 22mph, tracking its owner via a belt that creates a 3D map of the area. Once that’s done, the Gita can then autonomously trundle along the route or around your house. Just think, little Gita superhighways ferrying your supermarket shopping back home, or taking your obsolete dog for a walk.

Sure, there are a few logistical issues for the eggheads at Piaggio’s ‘Fast Forward’ arm to iron out. But they’re likely to be solved in the business-based pilot tests that it’s planning to run in the ‘near future’. Once the Gita has smashed into a few trees and run over a CEO’s foot, us consumers will benefit from a refined version sometime after that.

It's practical too, with a three-hour charge seeing the Gita last a good eight hours at walking speed. All it needs is a bit of tweaking and robot domestication. Look out for the Gita’s big reveal later this week.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv

See more about:  gita  |  piaggio  |  robots
 
 

