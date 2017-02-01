Huawei P10: Renders show a front fingerprint scanner

Huawei has been making strides in the Western smartphone business over the past couple of years, rising from a comparatively lesser-known Chinese brand to a recognisable alternative to industry leaders Samsung and Apple. The Mate 9 came out during the tail end of 2016, and now eyes are on the follow-up to the impressive Huawei P9 – thought to be the Huawei P10.

Not much is known yet about the Huawei P10, although speculation has begun to circle the upcoming handset. A solid suggestion of what the P10 could look like has come in the form of leaked renders, showing the device's dual rear cameras and a front fingerprint scanner.

As reported by GSMArena, three renders have surfaced showing the front and back of a purported P10, as well as what looks to be a curved-screen variant. If these are to be believed, the Leica-lensed rear dual cameras have made a return, while the fingerprint scanner is positioned on the front. Side bezels also look to have been squished to a minimum.