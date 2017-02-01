Tinder for Orangutans: Teaching apes to swipe right

This afternoon was winding down in a leisurely haze; I was on my third cup of tea in the PM, a surefire indication of a slow news day. Then, on my desk, lands a news story as utterly, brilliantly inane as it is uplifting. To borrow the choice words of my editor: TINDER. FOR. ORANGUTANS.

Yes, the time has come for the ubiquitous dating app to transcend our species. A Dutch zoo – the Apenheul primate park in Apeldoorn – is aiming to increase a female orangutan's chances of procreation by seeing if she will select a prospective mate from a touchscreen before they meet in the flesh.

The drive behind the endeavour is perhaps a little nobler (although no less brazen) than your average bout on Tinder, with resident biologist Thomas Bionda stating that the objective is to increase insight into how female orangutans make their mating decisions.

The lucky lady in question, 11-year-old Samboja, will be shown pictures of possible mating partners from an international great ape breeding programme. And whilst the venture might seem gimmicky, Bionda assures us of its potential merits: “Often, animals have to be taken back to the zoo they came from without mating. Things don't always go well when a male and female first meet.” The breeding programme could bring in primates from as far away as Singapore, a costly and no doubt arduous process, so it would be beneficial to establish a firm attraction beforehand to increase the likelihood of conception. After all, we're not talking Northern line to Camden for a flirtatious drink; this is the sustained procreation of a species.

Promisingly, earlier tablet tests show encouraging results. Evy van Berlo, an evolutionary psychologist, disclosed that tests with bonobos (the closest relatives to humans) were receptive to photos containing “positive stimuli”, such as other bonobos grooming one another or mating. Not sure how well that one would translate outside the confines of a zoo, to be honest.

The main problem encountered so far is the construction of a tablet that's reinforced enough to withstand the mighty grip of the apes. Samboja, for her part, managed to destroy a tablet with a reinforced steel frame. Indeed, with a mother tellingly nicknamed 'Demolition Woman', you can't help but think the team's initial efforts were futile.

Once a suitably bullet-proof touch screen has been manufactured, Bionda has said that they will investigate further to decipher whether looks alone can entice two orangutans to procreate. For now, the only apes you'll see on Tinder are confined to the likes of Harry, 26, Balham: propensity for braying, red chinos and ironic skiwear.