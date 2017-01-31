The MFC-L6700DW is perfect in black and white

The MFC-L6700DW is perfect in black and white

46 pages per minute makes this a fast multi-function device.

Brother’s MFC-L6700DW multifunction monochrome laser printer will make a sizeable difference to anyone. It will sizeably increase productivity, performance and ultimately profit.

Featuring 46ppm print speed, scan, copy, fax and mobile print capabilities, USB host, wireless and gigabit wired network, a 12.3cm touchscreen, as well as optional paper tray upgrades to serve larger workgroups, this printer offers unmatched high quality, high volume printing that your team can rely on.

From small businesses to larger organisations, the MFC-L6700DW will become an essential member of your team in no time.

The MFC-L6700DW retails for $1099.

