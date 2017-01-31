Brother's MFC-L9550CDW is a business-grade colour laser printer

Brother’s MFC-L9550CDW is a high-speed, colour laser machine capable of up to 30ppm output in both colour and monochrome formats. It's designed to do more in less time and save money on every job by reducing your overall printing costs.

The printer also features automatic 2-sided (duplex) printing and scanning, wireless connectivity and mobile printing along with an included super-high 6,000 page-yield replacement toner cartridges for maximum output at lower cost.

Added benefits such as Secure Function Lock 3.0 and Brother BRAdmin Professional add confidentiality and efficiency to your business operations.

The MFC-L9550CDW retails $1099.