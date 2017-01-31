MSI up-specs gaming laptops for the entry-level range

MSI’s CES reveal included several upgraded gaming laptops. The company is usually one of the first to incorporate new technology as it emerges, and the CES lineup have all switched to Intel Kaby Lake CPUs, and Nvidia 10-series GPUs.

The new GE72 and GE62 range offer the choice of Nvidia GTX 1050 and 1050Ti GPUs, and also offers a choice of screen resolutions, which includes 4K, as well as the fastest new SSD standard, with each new machine sporting an NMVe SSD paired with a 1TB hard drive. Each new gaming laptop also includes a BD/DVD optical drive.

All models have a Kaby Lake i7 7700HQ CPU, which operates between 2.8GHz and 3.8GHz.

HDMI plus an additional Mini Displayport plug enables two external screens to be connected.

Full specifications are below. Australian pricing was not provided by MSI.

Model name GE62 7RE/7RD Apache Operating System Windows 10 Home LED Backlight Display 15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 94%NTSC, 100%sRGB, IPS Wide-View 15.6” FHD (1920x1080), 72%NTSC, 100%sRGB, IPS Wide-View Processor Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ Processor Memory Type 2 x SO-DIMM DDR4-2133 up to 32GB Graphics GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / GTX 1050, GDDR5 4GB/2GB Hard Disk Capacity 1x M.2 PCIe/SATA Combo SSD + 1TB HDD Keyboard Full-color backlight, Keyboard by SteelSeries with SSE3 Optical Disk Drive BD Writer / DVD Super Multi USB 3.1/3.0/2.0 1/2/1 (USB3.1 with Type-C) Card Reader SD(XC/HC) Video output: HDMI 1.4 x1 / MINI DisplayPort 1.2 x1 (4K 60Hz support) Mic-in/Headphone out 1/1 LAN/WiFi Killer Gb Lan with Killer Shield + 802.11 ac Bluetooth Bluetooth v4.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 6-Cell Li-Ion Power Adapter 150W Dimension (WxDxH) 383 x 260 x 27~29 mm Weight 2.4 Kg (Built-in Battery)