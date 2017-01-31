MSI up-specs gaming laptops for the entry-level range

by Ben Mansill  |  Tuesday 31 January 2017  | Comment Now
Switching up to the latest CPU, GPU and SSD tech

MSI’s CES reveal included several upgraded gaming laptops. The company is usually one of the first to incorporate new technology as it emerges, and the CES lineup have all switched to Intel Kaby Lake CPUs, and Nvidia 10-series GPUs.

The new GE72 and GE62 range offer the choice of Nvidia GTX 1050 and 1050Ti GPUs, and also offers a choice of screen resolutions, which includes 4K, as well as the fastest new SSD standard, with each new machine sporting an NMVe SSD paired with a 1TB hard drive. Each new gaming laptop also includes a BD/DVD optical drive.

All models have a Kaby Lake i7 7700HQ CPU, which operates between 2.8GHz and 3.8GHz.

HDMI plus an additional Mini Displayport plug enables two external screens to be connected.

Full specifications are below. Australian pricing was not provided by MSI.

 

Model name

GE62 7RE/7RD Apache

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

LED Backlight Display

15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 94%NTSC, 100%sRGB, IPS Wide-View

15.6” FHD (1920x1080), 72%NTSC, 100%sRGB, IPS Wide-View

Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ Processor

Memory Type

2 x SO-DIMM DDR4-2133 up to 32GB

Graphics

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / GTX 1050, GDDR5 4GB/2GB

Hard Disk Capacity

1x M.2 PCIe/SATA Combo SSD + 1TB HDD

Keyboard

Full-color backlight, Keyboard by SteelSeries with SSE3

Optical Disk Drive

BD Writer / DVD Super Multi

USB 3.1/3.0/2.0

1/2/1 (USB3.1 with Type-C)

Card Reader

SD(XC/HC)

Video output:

HDMI 1.4 x1 / MINI DisplayPort 1.2 x1 (4K 60Hz support)

Mic-in/Headphone out

1/1

LAN/WiFi

Killer Gb Lan with Killer Shield + 802.11 ac

Bluetooth

Bluetooth v4.2

Webcam

HD type (30fps@720p)

Battery

6-Cell Li-Ion

Power Adapter

150W

Dimension (WxDxH)

383 x 260 x 27~29 mm

Weight

2.4 Kg (Built-in Battery)

 

 

Model name

GE72 7RE/7RD Apache

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

LED Backlight Display

17.3" FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, 94%NTSC Vivid Color, Wide-View

17.3" UHD (3840x2160), 100%NTSC, 100%AdobeRGB, Wide-View

17.3" FHD (1920x1080), 72%NTSC, 100%sRGB, IPS Wide-View

Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ

Memory Type

2 x SO-DIMM DDR4-2133 up to 32GB

Graphics

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / GTX 1050, GDDR5 4GB/2GB

Hard Disk Capacity

1x M.2 PCIe/SATA Combo SSD + 1TB HDD

Keyboard

Full-color backlight, Keyboard by SteelSeries with SSE3

Optical Disk Drive

BD Writer / DVD Super Multi

USB 3.1/3.0/2.0

1/2/1 (USB3.1 with Type-C)

Card Reader

SD(XC/HC)

Video output:

HDMI 1.4 x1 / MINI DisplayPort 1.2 x1 (4K 60Hz support)

Mic-in/Headphone out

1/1

LAN/WiFi

Killer Gb Lan with Killer Shield + 802.11 ac

Bluetooth

Bluetooth v4.2

Webcam

HD type (30fps@720p)

Battery

6-Cell Li-Ion

Power Adapter

150W

Dimension (WxDxH)

419.9 x 287.8 x 29.8~32mm

Weight

2.9 Kg (Built-in Battery)

 

msi nvidia intel ssd gaming laptop
 
 

