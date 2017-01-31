Asus' new Designo Curve MX34VQ monitor is aimed at... yeah, designers

If screen real estate and brightness is your go-to metric for montors, Asus' Designo Curve MX34VQ should pique your interest.

The new monitor boasts a resolution of 3440 x 1440, a curved screen that placed every pixel at an equal distance from your eyes, and 178-degree wide-view technology that means colours don't shift as you change viewing position. And a 3000:1 contrast ratio delivers brighter white and deeper blacks. Asus' Blue Light Filter and Flicker Free technologies help make for comfortable use without eye-strain.

The monitor also features built-in 8-watt speakers co-designed with Harmon Kardon, and a wireless charger built into the base.

The Designo Curve MX34VQ will be released late February, and will retail for around $1499.