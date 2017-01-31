ABC's Good Game television show cancelled after ten years

Sad news for fans of Good Game's Bajo and Hex, and the rest of the TV show's line-up - the Australian Broadcasting Commission has just announced the show's cancellation.

The ABC has given a couple of reasons in a statement shared on Twitter, and first picked up by Kotaku. "... two of the key presenters of Good Game announced they were leaving to pursue other opportunities" is the first, and the second is the changing landscape of how people consume their news. Essentially, the loss of talent and more people going straight to the internet for news and reviews is what killed the show.

The kids' version of the show, Spawn Point, will continue.

Good Game celebrated its tenth birthday last year with an hour-long live show. Speaking personally, it was a special one for me too, because an episode I was a part of, to talk about mental health issues and gaming, was voted the best moment of the show.

You can watch the 10th Birthday Special here.

It's really sad to see such a vibrant and important show shut up shop. To all the cast and crew, past and present, good luck, and thanks for some fun times.