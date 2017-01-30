Asus reveals ROG Swift PG258Q full HD gaming monitor

Asus lifte the lid on its new Republic of Gamers Swift PG258Q monitor last week, and it very nearly ticks all of the boxes for some serious PC gaming.

It boasts a 24.5in display, complete with Nvidia's frame-smoothing G-SYNC technology, and has an impressive as heck 240Hz refresh rate. That's about as fast as a monitor can get! Combined with Ultra Low Motion Blur technology takes smooth performance even further, and for gamer bling there's Asus' Light Signature, which projects light shows onto any surface.

Shiny!

Aimed at eSports and action gamers, the monitor only has 1920 x 1080 resolution, though. Combined with a 1ms response time, it really is ideal for MOBAs and other serious eSports titles. And if you like to cheat at your favourite games, there's a crosshair overlay, along with an onscreen timer, and an FPS counter.

It's a good mix of tech for all that, but we'd still prefer a 1440p model for our own pixel pleasure.

The Swift PG258Q will be in stores from the end of February, and will retail for $899.