Apple 'joins Partnership on AI'

Apple is about to announce it's the latest company to join the Partnership on AI, which aims to bring best practices and standards to the AI industry, according to reports.

The company will join some of the biggest tech organisations in the world, including Amazon, IBM, Google, Microsoft and Facebook, to try and increase standardisation, making it easier for both companies developing AI technologies and consumers as they start to adopt AI as part of everyday life. Apple has yet to formerly announce its involvement, but sources 'familiar with the situation,' have hinted it will be revealed in the coming weeks, if not days.

The Partnership on AI was announced at the end of last year with the aim of creating a more open AI ecosystem, although at the time there were some notable companies missing from the collective, including not just Apple, but also the likes of Twitter, Intel and China's Baidu.

Bloomberg said the news is a big step for Apple, demonstrating the company is prepared to open itself up more to standardised technologies. This will be welcome news for many of the company's fans who think the tech manufacturer is limiting itself too much by replacing standardised technologies such as the 3.5mm headphone jack in its smartphones with proprietary ports.

It's also a sign that the company is taking AI seriously, something that became evident in October last year when the company opened up its very own AI research and development centre based in Yokohama, Japan.