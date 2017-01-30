Lego partners with HP to help bring creative learning into schools

by Thomas McMullan  |  Monday 30 January 2017  | Comment Now
Lego partners with HP to help bring creative learning into schools

Lego will bring two of its school-focused programs to the HP for Education scheme.

Maker of famous multicoloured blocks, Lego, has announced a partnership with HP at Bett 2017.

Lego will be joining the HP for Education scheme, which allows schools that have invested in HP computers to cash in credit for software, devices and training.

As part of this, Lego will bring two education programs into the fray: Lego Mindstorms Education EV3 is a package designed to get secondary-school students interested in the basics of robotics and computer programming, while WeDo 2.0 mixes Lego bricks with basic modelling software, to introduce primary-school students to computing and science.

“At HP we recognise that with tight budgets, schools have to make difficult decisions every year between buying much-needed education hardware or investing in software such as education programs and training courses.” said Neil Sawyer, education business director at HP.

“We want to stop schools from being forced to minimise their IT assets or forgo software purchases in order to invest in vital education technology.

“With Lego Education adding two of its leading software programs and brick sets to the initiative, HP for Education will deliver creative learning solutions to thousands more pupils in the coming months, boosting STEM skills and preparing young people for the workforce of tomorrow.”

Not many brands shout “creative learning solutions” as eloquently as Lego, so it’s a boon for HP to have them onboard with their education scheme. 

