The classic Blackberry is back - and it's coming in February

by Chris Rowlands  |  Monday 30 January 2017  | Comment Now
The classic Blackberry is back - and it's coming in February

Meet the Mercury, a new kind of tap-and-type Android.

We know, we know: Blackberry reboots seem to roll around more regularly than sales at sofa stores.

This one, though, is a little bit different. It’s the first portrait Blackberry device to offer both a touchscreen and a physical keyboard, without being a slider.

In fact, it channels a host of the Blackberry handsets of old in its design, while relying on a skinned Android Nougat build to bring its OS up to date. There are hard edges, clicky keys and an almost-rugged build.

Why, though, should this phone succeed where the likes of the Priv and the DTEK 50 stuttered - and arguably failed - before?

STELLAR SPECS, BETTER BUILD

Well there are the specs to start with: various sources have indicated that it’ll carry the octa-core Snapdragon 625 chip previously seen in the Huawei Nova, which was snappy - and mercifully managed to avoid a repeat of the 617’s overheating issues.

That chip is penned to be paired with 3GB RAM to power a 4.5in Full HD touchscreen, which seems like it should be plenty capable enough to harness the best of what Android Nougat has to offer - provided it’s not too heavily skinned.

Like Blackberries of old, it’ll be secure, too. Sort of. As with the DTEK 50, the Mercury - or DTEK 70 - will also offer up the DTEK app to keep things safe, showing you how apps are accessing your data and offering up nifty password management tricks.

It’s also meant to feel a whole lot nicer than recent Blackberry efforts. A very limited few were given the chance to get hands-on with a pre-production device at CES - and most agreed that the Mercury channelled the distinct, angular styling that made previous devices stand out from the raft of black rectangles on the market.

QWERTY YOU WANT?

And, of course, there’s the full, always-there physical QWERTY keyboard which was for so long the signature feature of the Blackberry.

Is there still a market for physical keys when touchscreens are so quick? That question has never been distinctly answered - not least given the raft of other woes that beset the Priv - but Blackberry will be hoping the answer is yes.

That keyboard is rumoured to do double duty as a touchpad, too, as we saw on the Passport, while the space-bar will hide a fingerprint reader for that all-important biometric security.

How the two input methods will interact - particularly when oddly broken in the middle by on-screen Android buttons - remains to be seen, but if there’s one thing we’ve learnt from its previous few efforts, it’s that Blackberry isn’t afraid to take risks.

PROOF OF IDENTITY

Who do we mean by Blackberry, though? See, Blackberry is no longer Blackberry, which makes the Mercury even more interesting. Blackberry as a manufacturer designed the Mercury and will provide the software that will skin its Android Nougat OS when it launches at the end of February, but the phone will be manufactured by TCL - a Chinese company that’s previously partnered with Alcatel.

Why is that interesting? Because it means the Mercury could be make or break. The original Blackberry company is now software-only, having ditched its hardware efforts. Whether the brand's devices - licensed or otherwise - will survive might very much depend on how the Mercury performs.

There’s no pricing information available yet, but with a 25 February launch date all-but-confirmed - to coincide with MWC 2017 - it looks increasingly likely that the Mercury will be pitched towards the premium end of the market, looking to deliver build quality, a unique design and secure performance in an attempt steal customers away from the mainstream.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  blackberry  |  mercury  |  smartphones
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

15 weird wars we want to see represented in game form 

15 weird wars we want to see represented in game form

 
The phone bed is the most ludicrous product you'll see today 

The phone bed is the most ludicrous product you'll see today

 
SpaceX promises internet for all, with a little help from 4,425 satellites 

SpaceX promises internet for all, with a little help from 4,425 satellites

 
Apple&#8217;s fancy new Mac book is $US199 

Apple’s fancy new Mac book is $US199

 
Silicon Valley wants California to leave the USA after Trump win 

Silicon Valley wants California to leave the USA after Trump win

 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 - what we know and what we want to see

NEWS

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 - what we know and what we want to see

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Apple will soon let you track down those pesky runaway AirPods

NEWS

Apple will soon let you track down those pesky runaway AirPods

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

LG G6: Everything we know so far

FEATURE

LG G6: Everything we know so far

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will take a little longer to get to market

NEWS

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will take a little longer to get to market

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Samsung&#8217;s Final Word: The Galaxy Note 7 failed due to battery failures and rushed manufacturing

NEWS

Samsung’s Final Word: The Galaxy Note 7 failed due to battery failures and rushed manufacturing

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Huawei Mate 9 available in Australia next month

NEWS

Huawei Mate 9 available in Australia next month

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Review: Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

REVIEW

Review: Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Hall of Fame: the Apple iPhone turns 10

FEATURE

Hall of Fame: the Apple iPhone turns 10

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Samsung aims to ship 60 million units of Galaxy S8, according to report

NEWS

Samsung aims to ship 60 million units of Galaxy S8, according to report

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Leaked images show S8 with no home button

NEWS

Leaked images show S8 with no home button

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 