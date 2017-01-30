Customise and convert icons with Axialis IconGenerator

The program is mainly aimed at professional developers and designers, who might use it to purchase one of Axialis’ commercial icon sets and adapt it to suit their needs.

Anyone on a budget can also use IconGenerator with free icon sets, and there’s a 215-icon Google Material Design library included with the download.

Each database is organised into icon categories, including Action, Alert, Device, File, Maps and more. Clicking a category displays the relevant icons, and you’re able to copy some or all of them into your own collection.

Icons may be customised with overlays to indicate an action or state. This could be a “+” sign to represent “Add”, for instance, or a cross to indicate an error or alert.

You’re able to customise icon colours to suit your own preferences, or matching various built-in colour sets: Google Material Colours, Metro Colours, Social Colours (Facebook, Twitter, Vine etc) and more.

IconGenerator’s best feature is probably its “Create” dialog, where you define the icons you need.

The program can create PNG, BMP, JPG, ICO and ICNS bitmap files; SVG and XAML vector files; PS, EPS and PDF icons (Inkscape required); all in one or more standard sizes, your own custom options, or image strips (PNG, BMP, JPEG only).

Axialis IconGenerator is available now for Windows Vista and later.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk