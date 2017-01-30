Tortilla chips don't let friends drink and drive

If you want to make Nachos in Australia, you're using Doritos or some supermarket own brand of tortilla chips, which is a pity, because in the US one brand of corn snack cares so much about your well being that its very bag will warn you when you've had too many, and quietly slip you $10 to call an Uber.

Well, temporarily anyway. The limited edition Tostitos bag is out in time for the Super Bowl, when fans will typically overindulge both in tortilla chips and alcohol, and comes equipped with sensors to detect alcohol on your breath. If no alcohol is detected, the bag flashes green and you're safe behind a wheel - if it detects any booze on you, the pack turns red and does what any good friend should and warns you not to drive. It then goes above and beyond, by offering a $US10 Uber voucher, and allows you to tap your phone against the bag to get the Uber on its way, using NFC.

Of course, a $US3 bag of tortilla chips is not a breathalyser, and if you think it is, perhaps you're already over the limit. What the bag does is detect ANY alcohol on the breath, rather than dealing with legal limits. All the same, it's a nice creative idea to promote a noble cause, and it may even prevent a few deaths with the incentive of that $US10 Uber credit.

And for those of us who have never seen a Tostito? Well, one Amazon reviewer is impressed.

“A hit at any party” and wise enough to tell you when you've had enough? I need more friends like this.