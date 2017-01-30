Tortilla chips don't let friends drink and drive

Monday 30 January 2017  | Comment Now
Tortilla chips don't let friends drink and drive

Tostitos, Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have teamed up to create a snack bag that will tell you when you've had enough

If you want to make Nachos in Australia, you're using Doritos or some supermarket own brand of tortilla chips, which is a pity, because in the US one brand of corn snack cares so much about your well being that its very bag will warn you when you've had too many, and quietly slip you $10 to call an Uber.

Well, temporarily anyway. The limited edition Tostitos bag is out in time for the Super Bowl, when fans will typically overindulge both in tortilla chips and alcohol, and comes equipped with sensors to detect alcohol on your breath. If no alcohol is detected, the bag flashes green and you're safe behind a wheel - if it detects any booze on you, the pack turns red and does what any good friend should and warns you not to drive. It then goes above and beyond, by offering a $US10 Uber voucher, and allows you to tap your phone against the bag to get the Uber on its way, using NFC.

Of course, a $US3 bag of tortilla chips is not a breathalyser, and if you think it is, perhaps you're already over the limit. What the bag does is detect ANY alcohol on the breath, rather than dealing with legal limits. All the same, it's a nice creative idea to promote a noble cause, and it may even prevent a few deaths with the incentive of that $US10 Uber credit.

And for those of us who have never seen a Tostito? Well, one Amazon reviewer is impressed.

“A hit at any party” and wise enough to tell you when you've had enough? I need more friends like this.

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  drink and drive  |  mothers against drunk driving  |  tortilla chips  |  tostitos
 
 

More in Misc Gadgets (1 of 10 articles)

Watch a Tesla P100D smash Faraday Future&#8217;s 0-60mph record

NEWS

Watch a Tesla P100D smash Faraday Future’s 0-60mph record

More in Misc Gadgets (2 of 10 articles)

Kickstarter success Znaps is ignoring its backers, and selling directly to the public

NEWS

Kickstarter success Znaps is ignoring its backers, and selling directly to the public

More in Misc Gadgets (3 of 10 articles)

Everything you need to know about Elon Musk's Tesla Powerwall 2

NEWS

Everything you need to know about Elon Musk's Tesla Powerwall 2

More in Misc Gadgets (4 of 10 articles)

Smart home brewing: Meet the PicoBrew and Brewie

FEATURE

Smart home brewing: Meet the PicoBrew and Brewie

More in Misc Gadgets (5 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Tile Mate & Slim

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Tile Mate & Slim

More in Misc Gadgets (6 of 10 articles)

Army of Things

FEATURE

Army of Things

More in Misc Gadgets (7 of 10 articles)

This remote control kettle is worth pouring over

NEWS

This remote control kettle is worth pouring over

More in Misc Gadgets (8 of 10 articles)

Freewrite review: A thought experiment for creative writers made reality

NEWS

Freewrite review: A thought experiment for creative writers made reality

More in Misc Gadgets (9 of 10 articles)

Can Alexa do this? Meet the personal assistant that talks in GIFs

NEWS

Can Alexa do this? Meet the personal assistant that talks in GIFs

More in Misc Gadgets (10 of 10 articles)

Watch three fighter jets launch the largest drone-swarm ever released

NEWS

Watch three fighter jets launch the largest drone-swarm ever released

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 