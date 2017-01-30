Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 - what we know and what we want to see

The iPhone 7 might not the best handset to buy on its own, but when combined with iOS 7, it represents an almost unbeatable combination of tailormade hardware and software. And we loved Google's Pixel and Pixel XL phones, because they did exactly the same thing.

Released last year, the Pixel and Pixel XL were a great marriage of Google designed hardware, and a vanilla Nougat OS – but they did fall short against competitors like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. It looks like the Google Pixel 2 should be here by the end of the year, and when it arrives it'll need to improve in several areas if it's to compete with the iPhone 7S and Galaxy S8.

Google Pixel 2: Release date

Google hasn't yet revealed when the Google Pixel 2 is coming out, but it usually updates its smartphones on an annual basis. And that means we can predict the release date of the Google Pixel 2 by looking at when the original Google Pixel phone came out. The Google Pixel actually came out in October 2016, we should see the Google Pixel 2 released in Q4 of this year – just in time for Christmas. With that in mind, here's some things we need to see from the Google Pixel 2:

Google Pixel 2: The features and specs we need to see

1. More engaging design

The Google Pixel is a handsome phone, but you can be forgiven for finding it a little, well, boring. Although we liked subtle touches like its matte and gloss finish, it's clear Google has played things very safe – and from a distance it's hard to tell the Google flagship apart from the Apple one. Compare that to the Samsung S7, which has managed to carve its own, stylish niche –and it's even more apparent that the Google Pixel 2 needs to look better, and bolder too.

2. Mure durable finish

The Google Pixel came with a unique finish that matched matte with gloss, but after only a few hours we started to notice hairline scratches on both the Pixel and Pixel XL we were reviewing. If Google won't give us the option of a completely matte Google Pixel 2, it'll need to make sure its finish is far more durable.

3. Brighter screen

The Google Pixel has one of the best displays screens we've used, simply because it's so colourful and vibrant. However, its AMOLED screen isn't anywhere near as bright as its competitors. The Google Pixel has a peak brightness of 411cd/m2, while the Samsung's S7 and S7 Edge peak at around 500cd/m2 in auto-brightness mode. If the Google Pixel 2 wants to lead the field, it's going to need a brighter screen.

4. Faster processor

The Google Pixel is fast, but the Google Pixel 2 will need to be much faster. Our Pixel XL had a Geekbench 4 score of 1,546 in the single-core test and 4,142 in the multicore test, which is pretty good. However, the Samsung S7 and S7 Edge and the iPhone 7 were still a way out in front, mind, with all three handsets reaching over 5,000 in Geekbench 4's multi-core test.

If the Pixel 2 is to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 7s, it'll need to have a much faster processpr than the one it currently uses. After all, Samsung and Apple are rumoured to be pulling out all the stops for their next range of smartphones.

5. Better battery life

The Google Pixel actually had a good amount of battery life, but unfortunately for Google, it wasn't class leading. Despite having a t 2,770mAh battery, the Pixel lasted an impressive 16hrs 23mins in our rigorous battery test, while the Pixel XL's 3,450mAh battery, which lasted a still highly respectable 15hrs 55mins.

However, both scores start to look a little less impressive when compared with some of their rivals. The Samsung Galaxy S7, for instance, lasted 17hrs 48mins, and the S7 Edge achieved an even more outstanding 18hrs 42mins. There's also the OnePlus 3 to consider, which lasted 16hrs 56 mins under the same conditions. If the Google Pixel 2 is going to beat a new wave of flagships, it's going to need to squeeze a much larger battery into its chassis.