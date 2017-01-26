Hyper PixelCast 74

Matty B. is leading this one, and he is joined by Tim and a chalice of fresh blood in the form of Julian Rizzo-Smith and special guest Jeremy Ray. It's largely about games this time around. Well, that and VR. But largely games. Because, you know, Resident Evil 7.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Resident Evil 7, Battlerite, Halo Wars 2 (beta)

Music: Take Turns (by Byproduct)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Mathieu Stempell Dma-Sc)

Julian is probably too young to remember RE1. This world is troubling