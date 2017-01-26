Hyper PixelCast 74

by Tim Henderson  |  Thursday 26 January 2017  | Comment Now
The first month of the new year is drawing to a close, and while everyone is off speculating about the Switch, we thought it might be more fun - considering the release of a certain horror game and all - to talk about the possibility of the real future... in VR.

Matty B. is leading this one, and he is joined by Tim and a chalice of fresh blood in the form of Julian Rizzo-Smith and special guest Jeremy Ray. It's largely about games this time around. Well, that and VR. But largely games. Because, you know, Resident Evil 7.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.
You can download the podcast directly (.mp3 file) through the player below, but please also subscribe to the Cast on iTunes! That way, you will automatically download new episodes as soon as they’re live on the site. Alternatively, hit up the RSS feed.

Games: Resident Evil 7, Battlerite, Halo Wars 2 (beta)
Music: Take Turns (by Byproduct)
Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Mathieu Stempell Dma-Sc)
