Palit reveals new GTX 1080 Dual OC video card

by David Hollingworth  |  Wednesday 25 January 2017  | Comment Now
Overclocked out of the box for ALL THE FRAMES YOU CAN TAKE!

Overclocking your PC hardware has become easier and easier over the years, but sometimes you just want all the hard work done for you. The new Palit GeForce GTX 1080 Dual OC ticks that box.

Of course, for some reason, Palit doesn't tell us exactly what that overclock is... This is the advertised feature-set:

  • Palit GeForce GTX 1080 own design version, provides the best C/P ratio
  • OverClocked Edition
  • 8GB, 10Gbps GDDR5X on board memory
  • Dual Fan Design, Dual Slot Solution
  • 0dB tech: Keep Silent while you are experiencing the multimedia application and general workload.
  • DrMOS
  • Honeycomb Bracket
  • ThunderMaster Utility 

So regardless of whatever overclock is on offer, the real selling point seems to be the silent operation. Which is pretty cool.

 

