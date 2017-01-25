Celebrate Australia Day by finding out just where you come from

by David Hollingworth  |  Wednesday 25 January 2017  | Comment Now
Celebrate Australia Day by finding out just where you come from

Ancestry.com offers free shipping on its AncestryDNA test kits.

Once upon a time, the idea of being able to check your DNA was firmly in the realm of CSI shows and science fiction - now, anyone can get a DNA check of their ethnic makeup, and Ancestry.com is hoping to make it even easier over this Australia Day period.

To help celebrate the country's ethnic and cultural diversity, the site is offering free postage of its AncestryDNA kits up to the 29th of January.

They'll still cost you $149, but saving on the $29.95 shipping is pretty neat.

You can get them here, and we've got one of our own on the way, and once I get the results back, we'll be having a chat with one of Ancestry's own genealogical experts on the whole process. Watch this space.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  ancestry  |  australia day  |  dna  |  genealogical experts
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 