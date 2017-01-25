New GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver out now

Nvidia's just released its latest GeForce driver update. The version 378.49 WHQL driver comes game ready updates for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, as well as the early access version of Conan Exiles, and this weekend's For Honor close beta.
Also now supported are GeForce GTX 1050 and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti notebooks. There are also SLI profiles for the following games:
- Battlefield 1
- Deus Ex: Breach Standalone - added DirectX 11 profile
- Diablo III - added DirectX 11 profile
- Dreadnought(2016) - added DirectX 11 profile
- LEGO: Minifigures Online - added SLI-Single profile
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Shooter Game (HDR) - added DirectX 11 profile
- Sniper Elite 4 - added DirectX 11 profile
- Space Hulk: DeathWing - added SLI-Single profile
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Watch Dogs 2
Plus a load more fixes. Get the new drivers here.