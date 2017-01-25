New GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver out now

Nvidia's just released its latest GeForce driver update. The version 378.49 WHQL driver comes game ready updates for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, as well as the early access version of Conan Exiles, and this weekend's For Honor close beta.

Also now supported are GeForce GTX 1050 and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti notebooks. There are also SLI profiles for the following games:

Battlefield 1

Deus Ex: Breach Standalone - added DirectX 11 profile

Diablo III - added DirectX 11 profile

Dreadnought(2016) - added DirectX 11 profile

LEGO: Minifigures Online - added SLI-Single profile

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Shooter Game (HDR) - added DirectX 11 profile

Sniper Elite 4 - added DirectX 11 profile

Space Hulk: DeathWing - added SLI-Single profile

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Watch Dogs 2

Plus a load more fixes. Get the new drivers here.