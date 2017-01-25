Lofree is a mechanical keyboard for design lovers

This keyboard looks good, but it’s meant to be more than a showpiece. Yes, the round keycaps and mechanical elements are distinctly retro, but the rest is far from backwards. Wireless! Simultaneous pairing! Backlit! The Lofree’s got it all.

The Lofree tapper can talk to three devices at once - whether Windows, Mac, Android or iOS - though we imagine you’ll be able to switch between them, unless you like your writing in triplicate. Which isn’t, by the way, valid for your word count.

What about those colours? I need my mechanical letter machine to match my MacBook skin.

The Lofree comes in a host of colour combinations, including some distinctly 80s neon shades, plus its keys can be removed and, in the future, you’ll be able to switch different coloured caps in and out.

It uses the Apple Magic Keyboard layout, so it should suit Mac users straight away. Used to working with Windows? It’ll be a noisy learning curve.

The Lofree Keyboard is set to launch on Indiegogo come 7 March, with an early bird price of US$59. Regular retail units will set you back a more costly US$99.

Want to know more? You can sign up for updates at the Lofree website.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv