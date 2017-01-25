Watch a Tesla P100D smash Faraday Future’s 0-60mph record

by Curtis Moldrich  |  Wednesday 25 January 2017  | Comment Now
Watch a Tesla P100D smash Faraday Future&#8217;s 0-60mph record

The Faraday Future FF91 has already been beaten.

At CES earlier this year, Faraday Future claimed its FF91 was the fastest electric production car ever made – and even showed it beating a Tesla in a drag race. However, it looks like the FF91’s time has been beaten before any have even left the production line.

 

Faraday Future proudly announced the FF91 could hit 0-60mph in 2.39 seconds, but in a new video posted online, that time is destroyed by 0.001 seconds. The video posted by the Tesla Racing Channel features a P100D equipped with Tesla’s all-new Ludicrous Plus mode, and during several races with conventional cars, the P100D clocks a 0-60mph time of 2.389 seconds.

And yes, the P100D used is completely stock, too – so it hasn’t been tweaked or boosted. You can watch the video below.

While the news isn’t great for Faraday Future, it shows just how fast-moving the development is for electric cars right now. The pace of software and hardware development is blisteringly fast, and that means we’re seeing dramatic changes in range and performance.

In many ways, cars like the P100D have more in common with smartphones than they do with conventional cars. Software updates such as the Ludicrous Plus patch can add serious performance to electric vehicles overnight, and it looks like things are only set to continue. Earlier this year, Elon Musk suggested further software updates could bring the P100D’s 0-60mph time to 2.34 seconds – without any physical upgrades. 

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  electric cars  |  faraday future  |  tesla p100d
 
 

More in Misc Gadgets (1 of 10 articles)

Kickstarter success Znaps is ignoring its backers, and selling directly to the public

NEWS

Kickstarter success Znaps is ignoring its backers, and selling directly to the public

More in Misc Gadgets (2 of 10 articles)

Everything you need to know about Elon Musk's Tesla Powerwall 2

NEWS

Everything you need to know about Elon Musk's Tesla Powerwall 2

More in Misc Gadgets (3 of 10 articles)

Smart home brewing: Meet the PicoBrew and Brewie

FEATURE

Smart home brewing: Meet the PicoBrew and Brewie

More in Misc Gadgets (4 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Tile Mate & Slim

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Tile Mate & Slim

More in Misc Gadgets (5 of 10 articles)

Army of Things

FEATURE

Army of Things

More in Misc Gadgets (6 of 10 articles)

This remote control kettle is worth pouring over

NEWS

This remote control kettle is worth pouring over

More in Misc Gadgets (7 of 10 articles)

Freewrite review: A thought experiment for creative writers made reality

NEWS

Freewrite review: A thought experiment for creative writers made reality

More in Misc Gadgets (8 of 10 articles)

Can Alexa do this? Meet the personal assistant that talks in GIFs

NEWS

Can Alexa do this? Meet the personal assistant that talks in GIFs

More in Misc Gadgets (9 of 10 articles)

Watch three fighter jets launch the largest drone-swarm ever released

NEWS

Watch three fighter jets launch the largest drone-swarm ever released

More in Misc Gadgets (10 of 10 articles)

Review: littleBits/KORG Synth Kit - it ain't your grand-dad's electronics kit

REVIEW

Review: littleBits/KORG Synth Kit - it ain't your grand-dad's electronics kit

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 