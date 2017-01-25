Watch a Tesla P100D smash Faraday Future’s 0-60mph record

At CES earlier this year, Faraday Future claimed its FF91 was the fastest electric production car ever made – and even showed it beating a Tesla in a drag race. However, it looks like the FF91’s time has been beaten before any have even left the production line.

Faraday Future proudly announced the FF91 could hit 0-60mph in 2.39 seconds, but in a new video posted online, that time is destroyed by 0.001 seconds. The video posted by the Tesla Racing Channel features a P100D equipped with Tesla’s all-new Ludicrous Plus mode, and during several races with conventional cars, the P100D clocks a 0-60mph time of 2.389 seconds.

And yes, the P100D used is completely stock, too – so it hasn’t been tweaked or boosted. You can watch the video below.

While the news isn’t great for Faraday Future, it shows just how fast-moving the development is for electric cars right now. The pace of software and hardware development is blisteringly fast, and that means we’re seeing dramatic changes in range and performance.

In many ways, cars like the P100D have more in common with smartphones than they do with conventional cars. Software updates such as the Ludicrous Plus patch can add serious performance to electric vehicles overnight, and it looks like things are only set to continue. Earlier this year, Elon Musk suggested further software updates could bring the P100D’s 0-60mph time to 2.34 seconds – without any physical upgrades.