Raspberry Pi could get Google AI in 2017

by Thomas McMullan  |  Wednesday 25 January 2017  | Comment Now
Raspberry Pi could get Google AI in 2017

The creators of the Raspberry Pi have said Google will “arrive in style" this year.

The credit-card-sized computer Raspberry Pi will get a major power-up in 2017 thanks to a partnership with Google.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has said that the search-engine giant intends to make a range of its machine-learning and artificial-intelligence tools available to the microcomputer.

“Google is going to arrive in style in 2017,” Raspberry Pi’s developers said in a blog post. “It intends to make a range of smart tools available this year. Google’s range of AI and machine-learning technology could enable makers to build even more powerful projects.”

Specific details on what these tools will encompass are scant, but the post highlights Google’s tools for machine learning, IoT, wearables, robotics, and home automation. It also mentions Google’s technology for navigation, bots and predictive analysis.

In order to start the partnership with Google, Pi’s creators want its community to fill in a survey outlining what tools would be most beneficial. This includes a heap of questions about individual tech experience and demographics, but also questions about what particular strand of machine learning appeals – including speech and facial recognition.

Google has said it will share its findings with the Raspberry Pi community, so it “can learn more about makers around the world”. You can fill in the survey here.  

A boost in capability could see the Raspberry Pi fend off encroaching competition. Asus has just launched its Tinker Board, which comes with similar dimensions to the Pi, but also has 2GB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, and a quad-core processor capable of playing 4K video and 24-bit audio.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  google  |  raspberry pi
 
 

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (1 of 10 articles)

Asus reveals 4K-capable Raspberry Pi competitor

NEWS

Asus reveals 4K-capable Raspberry Pi competitor

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (2 of 10 articles)

Investigator: Dealing with a dodgy computer

FEATURE

Investigator: Dealing with a dodgy computer

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (3 of 10 articles)

Global PC shipments decline for fifth year running, says Gartner

NEWS

Global PC shipments decline for fifth year running, says Gartner

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (4 of 10 articles)

Corsair reveals new Bulldog 2.0, Scimitar Pro RGB mouse, and K95 RGB Platinum keyboard

NEWS

Corsair reveals new Bulldog 2.0, Scimitar Pro RGB mouse, and K95 RGB Platinum keyboard

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (5 of 10 articles)

Raspberry Pi launches Pixel OS for PC and Mac

NEWS

Raspberry Pi launches Pixel OS for PC and Mac

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (6 of 10 articles)

Apple is not giving up on the desktop

NEWS

Apple is not giving up on the desktop

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (7 of 10 articles)

This Kickstarter fixes everything missing from the new Macbook Pro

NEWS

This Kickstarter fixes everything missing from the new Macbook Pro

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (8 of 10 articles)

Nvidia's GTX 1050 mobile GPU set to launch at CES

NEWS

Nvidia's GTX 1050 mobile GPU set to launch at CES

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (9 of 10 articles)

Touch&#233; 1.0 extends Touch Bar functionality to any modern Mac &#8211; for free

NEWS

Touché 1.0 extends Touch Bar functionality to any modern Mac – for free

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (10 of 10 articles)

Hall of Fame: Apple iBook G3

FEATURE

Hall of Fame: Apple iBook G3

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 