Raspberry Pi could get Google AI in 2017

The credit-card-sized computer Raspberry Pi will get a major power-up in 2017 thanks to a partnership with Google.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has said that the search-engine giant intends to make a range of its machine-learning and artificial-intelligence tools available to the microcomputer.

“Google is going to arrive in style in 2017,” Raspberry Pi’s developers said in a blog post. “It intends to make a range of smart tools available this year. Google’s range of AI and machine-learning technology could enable makers to build even more powerful projects.”

Specific details on what these tools will encompass are scant, but the post highlights Google’s tools for machine learning, IoT, wearables, robotics, and home automation. It also mentions Google’s technology for navigation, bots and predictive analysis.

In order to start the partnership with Google, Pi’s creators want its community to fill in a survey outlining what tools would be most beneficial. This includes a heap of questions about individual tech experience and demographics, but also questions about what particular strand of machine learning appeals – including speech and facial recognition.

Google has said it will share its findings with the Raspberry Pi community, so it “can learn more about makers around the world”. You can fill in the survey here.

A boost in capability could see the Raspberry Pi fend off encroaching competition. Asus has just launched its Tinker Board, which comes with similar dimensions to the Pi, but also has 2GB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, and a quad-core processor capable of playing 4K video and 24-bit audio.