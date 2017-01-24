560,000 Twitter users forced to follow new POTUS

by Emma Sims  |  Tuesday 24 January 2017  | Comment Now
A technical mishap leaves over half a million Twitter users unwittingly following President Trump.

Oh, the indignity (and indignation) of the digital age. A recent technical glitch on Twitter has left 560,000 users disgruntled to find that they were following newly inaugurated President Trump on the social media site.

The transition of presidential Twitter accounts is supposed to be rather straightforward. First, the Twitter archive of the outgoing president is transferred to another handle – in Obama’s case, this is @POTUS44. The incoming president is then set to take over the formidable @POTUS handle – enter Trump. It’s not too surprising to see why a not-so-negligible number of Twitter users decided to ditch the new custodian of @POTUS…

Nonetheless, a technical blunder meant that people who’d unfollowed the @POTUS account, along with those who’d elected to follow the new @POTUS44, found that they were unwittingly following President Trump on Twitter.

 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted to the blunder, announcing that no, this wasn’t a Russian intervention or, as one user deftly put it, “@POTUS grabbing us by the @Twitter”, but rather a large-scale mix-up. Dorsey explained that those who had followed “@POTUS44 (Obama Admin) after 12pm ET were mistakenly set to also follow @POTUS (Trump Admin)”, adding: “Some people who unfollowed @POTUS in the past were mistakenly marked to now follow @POTUS”.

The fallout on Twitter was predictably substantial, with responses ranging from incensed outcry to sorrowful GIFs. Meanwhile, we can’t help but speculate that Dorsey, who was recently excluded from the Trump-solicited summit of technology titans, is taking some pleasure in publicly declaring the migration of followers to Trump’s new account to be a mistake.

Dorsey went on to explain that a host of accounts had been embroiled in the mix-up, including those of the vice president, the press secretary and the White House.

At least Trump managed to elicit a smirk from unwitting followers with the proclamation that he was “honered” (sic) to serve in the world’s highest office. 

