Nintendo Switch won't support video streaming services on launch

Nintendo has clarified that it won't be bringing Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and other TV services to Switch on launch. In fact, in its answer to Kotaku, it may not even bring video streaming to Switch at all – it's currently weighing up its options on the matter.

"All of our efforts have gone toward making the Nintendo Switch system an amazing dedicated video game platform, so it will not support any video-streaming services at launch," said a Nintendo spokesperson. "However, support for video-streaming services is being considered for a future update."