Nintendo Switch won't support video streaming services on launch

by Vaughn Highfield  |  Tuesday 24 January 2017  | Comment Now
Nintendo Switch won't support video streaming services on launch

No Netflix for you!

Nintendo has clarified that it won't be bringing Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and other TV services to Switch on launch. In fact, in its answer to Kotaku, it may not even bring video streaming to Switch at all – it's currently weighing up its options on the matter.

"All of our efforts have gone toward making the Nintendo Switch system an amazing dedicated video game platform, so it will not support any video-streaming services at launch," said a Nintendo spokesperson. "However, support for video-streaming services is being considered for a future update."

Related Articles
See more about:  launch  |  netflix  |  nintendo  |  switch  |  video streaming
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

The phone bed is the most ludicrous product you'll see today 

The phone bed is the most ludicrous product you'll see today

 
SpaceX promises internet for all, with a little help from 4,425 satellites 

SpaceX promises internet for all, with a little help from 4,425 satellites

 
Apple&#8217;s fancy new Mac book is $US199 

Apple’s fancy new Mac book is $US199

 
Silicon Valley wants California to leave the USA after Trump win 

Silicon Valley wants California to leave the USA after Trump win

 
Gallery: The PCs of PAX Australia 2016 

Gallery: The PCs of PAX Australia 2016

 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 