Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X processors delayed to August

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 24 January 2017  | Comment Now
Intel's new high-end parts get pushed back, amid rumours of cache-tweaking.

Once again, this year, we'll be heading to Computex to catch up on all the latest hardware from the PC industry - however, we already know of a couple of products that won't be making that release window. Intel's Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X processors are going to miss the show, and are now likely to be released in August, at least.

Tech site Guru3D had the news, and reports that the delay could be linked to Intel working on increased performance of the CPUs' cache. 

Skylake-X comes in ten, eight, and six-core flavours, while Kaby Lake-X is a quad-core part.

