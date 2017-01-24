Samsung's Galaxy S8 will take a little longer to get to market

Given the past few Galaxy launches, it seemed that the most likely date for the official Samsung Galaxy S8 reveal was late February 2017. Samsung traditionally holds a glitzy event just before MWC’s official start (which, this year, is 27 February 2017), in which the company announces that year’s flagship.

However, we now know from Samsung's mobile chief, Koh Dong-jin, that we won't see the S8 at MWC 2017. Why? Because the company has instituted more stringent quality checks in light of the exploding Note 7 episode. While we still expect to see the S8 by April, the company has had to revise its launch schedule. Boo.

There’s also speculation that we’ll see the foldable Galaxy X smartphone announced at the 2017 event, which might of itself justify a launch seperate to MWC, if it turns out to be the important, groundbreaking device it's expected to be.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv