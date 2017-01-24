Samsung’s Final Word: The Galaxy Note 7 failed due to battery failures and rushed manufacturing

Samsung’s heavily anticipated report into the dramatic failure of its flagship Note 7 device was released yesterday, following a press conference that took place in Seoul. The report is largely a confirmation of what many outlets had reported during the weeks and months surrounding the initial reports of combusting batteries.

Samsung employed three separate third party organisations; UL, Exponent and TUV Rheinland, to undertake their own individual investigations into what ultimately caused the problems with the device – across hardware, software, assembly, QA and logistics, as well as other secondary processes. Samsung claims that 700 Samsung engineers tested 200,000 devices and over 30,000 batteries during these investigations to discover the true cause of the problem.

There were two specific flaws that caused fatal battery failure in both the initial and replacement models. The first involved a design flaw that allowed the battery to short circuit, due to electrodes inside the battery deflecting into one another. The second was a manufacturing fault, where incorrect welding again caused positive and negative electrodes to have direct contract. In both cases, these failures caused massive and sudden temperature increases, especially if actively charging, which in some cases caused the batteries to set alight.

What is so extraordinary about this report is that there was not just one but two major faults, the first in the original phone stock, and the second within the replacement battery stock. Both batteries were manufactured by different companies but ultimately designed by Samsung. That said, Samsung are still of the idea that if the second battery, the replacement, was manufactured correctly without the welding error, the Note 7 would still be on the market.

It also explains the confusion around how the replacement units seemed to have the same fault, even with new batteries from a different vendor. One of the battery makers was a Samsung affiliate company, Samsung SDI, which made about 65% of the Note 7 batteries, although this company manufactured the initial battery, not its replacement, which was developed by Amperex Technology Limited, a Hong Kong based battery supplier which supplied the remaining 35%.

Both issues, in the end, were largely due to a rushed design and manufacturing timeline. The first, based on Samsung’s urge to overtake Apple to market, and the second due to pressure on the supplier to quickly turn around a massive order of replacement battery stock. Ultimately, however, Samsung took full responsibility for the disaster, including any pain or anguish it caused to their customers and partners, as the initial design was their own.

To ensure that nothing like this ever happens again, Samsung is implementing what it calls the “8-Point Battery Safefy Check”. This will apply not only to phones but every single device Samsung makes with a Li-Ion battery. These include:

Durability Test (Overcharging, Puncture etc)

Visual Inspection

X-Ray

Charge/Discharge

TVOC (Total Volatile Organic Compound) Test to ensure no leakage is present

Disassembling

Accelerated Usage Test

OCV Test (Checking for over-voltage)

It’s worth noting that at least four of these processes already existed in their supply chain, although much of this PR is more for visual transparency over the process. An eight-point check sounds better than a four-point one. In any case, it’s almost certain that the process will be slowed down some, in what is at least a $1b dollar lesson in humility and the importance of attention to detail in a staggeringly competitive market. Any improvements in safety and quality should be lauded.

All eyes will be on the Galaxy S8. The phone, for the first time in many years, won’t be shown off at the Mobile World Congress this year, which is likely due to some re-design and lengthened QA procedures to ensure that nothing is left to chance. The device will still likely launch in the first half of the year, giving it enough of a head start on Apple and Google, who will almost certainly be pulling out all the stops with the next line of iPhones and Pixels – in both cases analysts are predicting drastic overhauls in design to differentiate themselves from one another.

Samsung still has a lot of work to do to regain the stunning amount of goodwill it held prior to the Note 7 launch. Since the recall, it has been the butt of jokes, still suffers from a thousand cuts of brand erosion thanks to airlines still alerting passengers that the Note 7 is banned from being on any airliner, as well as the awful initial responses to customers who suffered injuries or property damage from their devices. The S8 will almost certainly sell millions of devices, but up against Google, flush from a successful Pixel launch and an aircraft carrier full of marketing money, will the Galaxy S still have the same impact it once did?