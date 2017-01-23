Asus reveals 4K-capable Raspberry Pi competitor

by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 23 January 2017  | Comment Now
Tiny 4K computing power is the Tinker Board's big trick.

Though it's not yet announced for an Australian release, Asus' latest product looks pretty fascinating. The Tinker Board is aimed squarely at the Raspberry Pi crowd - a little, single-board PC complete with quad-core ARM CPU, 2GB of RAM, Gigabit ethernet, and capable of outputting 4K video.

Here's the full specs, via CPC and Kotaku:

  • Quad core 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A17 CPU
  • 2GB Dual channel LPDDR3 memory
  • Gigabit LAN and Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR connectivity
  • 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi
  • 4x USB 2.0 ports
  • 40-pin Internal header with 28 GPIO pins
  • Contact points for PWM and S/PDIF signals
  • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack connection
  • CSI port for camera connection
  • DSI port supporting HD resolution
  • 1x HDMI 2.0 port to support 4K resolution
  • Micro SD port supports UHS-I
  • Supports Debian OS with KODI
  • Power supply: 5V/ 2A Micro USB (not included)

Not bad for less than $100 locally, though it may be hard to get until (and if we even got) a local release.

