Asus reveals 4K-capable Raspberry Pi competitor

Though it's not yet announced for an Australian release, Asus' latest product looks pretty fascinating. The Tinker Board is aimed squarely at the Raspberry Pi crowd - a little, single-board PC complete with quad-core ARM CPU, 2GB of RAM, Gigabit ethernet, and capable of outputting 4K video.
Here's the full specs, via CPC and Kotaku:
- Quad core 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A17 CPU
- 2GB Dual channel LPDDR3 memory
- Gigabit LAN and Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR connectivity
- 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi
- 4x USB 2.0 ports
- 40-pin Internal header with 28 GPIO pins
- Contact points for PWM and S/PDIF signals
- 1x 3.5mm Audio jack connection
- CSI port for camera connection
- DSI port supporting HD resolution
- 1x HDMI 2.0 port to support 4K resolution
- Micro SD port supports UHS-I
- Supports Debian OS with KODI
- Power supply: 5V/ 2A Micro USB (not included)
Not bad for less than $100 locally, though it may be hard to get until (and if we even got) a local release.