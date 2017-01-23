Asus reveals 4K-capable Raspberry Pi competitor

Though it's not yet announced for an Australian release, Asus' latest product looks pretty fascinating. The Tinker Board is aimed squarely at the Raspberry Pi crowd - a little, single-board PC complete with quad-core ARM CPU, 2GB of RAM, Gigabit ethernet, and capable of outputting 4K video.

Here's the full specs, via CPC and Kotaku:

Quad core 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A17 CPU

2GB Dual channel LPDDR3 memory

Gigabit LAN and Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR connectivity

802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi

4x USB 2.0 ports

40-pin Internal header with 28 GPIO pins

Contact points for PWM and S/PDIF signals

1x 3.5mm Audio jack connection

CSI port for camera connection

DSI port supporting HD resolution

1x HDMI 2.0 port to support 4K resolution

Micro SD port supports UHS-I

Supports Debian OS with KODI

Power supply: 5V/ 2A Micro USB (not included)

Not bad for less than $100 locally, though it may be hard to get until (and if we even got) a local release.